ICICI Lombard Discloses Tax Orders to Stock Exchanges

On April 1, 2025, ICICI Bank Limited announced that its subsidiary, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, received three orders from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Income-Tax in Mumbai. These disclosures were filed with the Indian Stock Exchanges, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, as per regulatory requirements. This announcement underscores the bank’s commitment to transparency and compliance with regulatory standards, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder relations.

ICICI Bank Limited is a major financial institution in India, primarily engaged in providing a wide range of banking products and financial services to corporate and retail customers. The bank operates in various segments, including retail banking, wholesale banking, treasury operations, and other banking business. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and has a significant presence in the Indian banking sector.

