ICICI Bank to Discuss Financial Results and Dividend

ICICI Bank Limited has announced a Board of Directors meeting scheduled for April 27, 2024, to approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024, and to discuss a potential dividend recommendation. The bank has also informed that the trading window for its securities will be closed from April 1 to April 29, 2024, for designated persons and their immediate relatives, in compliance with insider trading regulations.

