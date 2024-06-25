ICICI Bank Schedules Financial Results Review

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.

ICICI Bank Limited is set to hold a board meeting on July 27, 2024, to consider and approve its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. To comply with insider trading regulations, the bank will close its trading window from July 1 to August 2, 2024, for designated persons and their immediate relatives. This move is part of the bank’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, as it maintains communication with the Indian stock exchanges and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

