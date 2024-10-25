ICICI Bank Reschedules Upcoming Earnings Calls

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.

ICICI Bank has rescheduled its upcoming media and earnings calls to discuss its financial results for the quarter and six months ending September 30, 2024. The media call will now take place at 3:00 p.m. IST, and the earnings call for analysts and investors will be held at 4:00 p.m. IST on October 26, 2024. This adjustment reflects the bank’s proactive communication strategy with the financial community.

