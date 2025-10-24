ICICI Bank Reports Strong Q2 Profits and Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Icici Bank ( (IBN) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 18, 2025, ICICI Bank’s Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ending September 30, 2025. The bank reported a net profit of ₹12,358.89 crore for the quarter, reflecting a solid financial performance. Additionally, the Board appointed Ms. Vijayalakshmi Iyer as an Additional Independent Director, effective December 1, 2025, and announced the retirement of Mr. Balaji V.V. from senior management, effective November 1, 2025. These developments are expected to influence the bank’s strategic direction and governance structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (IBN) stock is a Buy with a $34.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Icici Bank stock, see the IBN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IBN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IBN is a Outperform.

Icici Bank’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance and a positive earnings call, indicating robust profitability and growth. However, liquidity challenges and neutral technical indicators slightly temper the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on IBN stock, click here.

More about Icici Bank

ICICI Bank Limited is a prominent financial institution in India, operating primarily in the banking sector. It offers a wide range of financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment banking, with a strong focus on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 4,423,694

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $112.5B

For detailed information about IBN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue