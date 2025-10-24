ICICI Bank Releases Investor Presentation for Q2 2025 Earnings Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Icici Bank ( (IBN) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 18, 2025, ICICI Bank announced that it has prepared an investor presentation for its earnings call with analysts and investors, covering the financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2025. This presentation is available on the bank’s website, reflecting the bank’s commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders.

ICICI Bank Limited is a prominent financial institution in India, primarily engaged in providing a wide range of banking products and services. The bank operates in the financial services industry, focusing on retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations, with a significant presence in the Indian market.

