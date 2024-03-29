ICICI Bank Moves Forward with ICICI Securities Delisting

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.

ICICI Bank Limited held a meeting on March 27, 2024, to discuss a proposed Scheme of Arrangement involving the delisting of ICICI Securities Limited’s shares. The Scheme would allow ICICI Bank to issue its own shares to ICICI Securities’ public shareholders in exchange for their holdings. The result of the resolution, which required a majority under various regulations, was passed and will be available on the Bank’s and stock exchanges’ websites.

