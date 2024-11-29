ICICI Bank Challenges GST Demands Amid Financial Implications

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.

ICICI Bank is contesting tax demands from the Bihar and Maharashtra GST departments, amounting to over ₹37.8 crores. The Bank has received appellate orders and intends to further appeal these decisions. This development may impact the Bank’s financial standing, sparking interest among market watchers.

