ICICI Bank Announces Shareholder Appeal Update

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.

ICICI Bank Limited has reported an update to Indian stock exchanges regarding a legal appeal by a shareholder of ICICI Securities Limited. The appeal concerns the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) dismissal of an application/objection and has been filed with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). The Bank received notice of this development via email, highlighting ongoing legal proceedings that could impact investors and stakeholders.

