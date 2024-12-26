ICICI Bank Announces Board Meeting to Review Financial Results

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Icici Bank ( (IBN) ) has issued an announcement.

ICICI Bank has announced a board meeting scheduled for January 25, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024. In compliance with SEBI regulations, the bank’s trading window will be closed from January 1 to January 27, 2025, affecting all designated persons and their immediate relatives, ensuring adherence to insider trading laws.

More about Icici Bank

ICICI Bank Limited is a leading financial institution based in Mumbai, India, providing a wide range of banking products and services. The bank operates in the financial services industry with a strong focus on retail and corporate banking, serving a diverse clientele across multiple sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 28.94%

Average Trading Volume: 5,232,021

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $107.4B

For a thorough assessment of IBN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.