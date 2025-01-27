Ichigo Recognized in Top Corporate Governance Survey

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Ichigo ( (JP:2337) ) has provided an announcement.

Ichigo Inc., a company known for its commitment to corporate governance and shareholder value, has achieved a notable ranking in the Japan Corporate Governance Research Institute’s corporate governance survey. The company ranked 33rd among Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime companies, reflecting its above-average scores in critical areas such as performance targets, CEO leadership, and board effectiveness. This achievement underscores Ichigo’s dedication to maintaining high governance standards and its focus on sustainable growth and shareholder value.

More about Ichigo

YTD Price Performance: -5.76%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $968.5M

For detailed information about 2337 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.