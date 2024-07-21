Ichigo Office Shareholders Approve Key Proposals

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation (JP:8975) has released an update.

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation’s shareholders have unanimously approved all proposals presented at the shareholder meeting on July 20, 2024. Key approvals include amendments to the Articles of Incorporation to reflect regulatory changes and link asset management fees to company performance, as well as the appointment of executive and supervisory directors and the independent auditor.

