Ichigo Office REIT Secures JPY 881 Million Loan for Asset Enhancement

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ( (JP:8975) ) has provided an update.

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation has announced the execution of a JPY 881 million loan to fund value-add capital expenditures, which is part of a previously announced JPY 1,000 million commitment term loan. This move is intended to drive asset value and net asset value per share. The loan, with a 7-year term and an interest rate of 3M JPY TIBOR +0.62% per annum, is expected to have minimal impact on the company’s earnings for the October 2025 and April 2026 fiscal periods, and does not alter the company’s financial forecasts or investment risk profile.

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation is a company operating in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on office properties. It aims to enhance asset value and net asset value per share through strategic investments and value-add capital expenditures.

