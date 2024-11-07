Ichigo Office REIT Reports Occupancy and ESG Milestones

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation (JP:8975) has released an update.

Ichigo Office REIT saw a slight dip in overall occupancy to 95.7% in October, primarily due to tenant turnover in major regional cities, while Central Tokyo and the Tokyo Metropolitan Area experienced minor increases in occupancy. Additionally, the company continued to achieve high marks in ESG initiatives, earning a Three Star rating in the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, and a Green Star designation for the eighth consecutive year. Ichigo Office remains committed to enhancing asset value and environmental performance, striving towards a net zero carbon society.

For further insights into JP:8975 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.