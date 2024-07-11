Ichigo Inc. Delivers Strong Q1 Growth

Ichigo (JP:2337) has released an update.

Ichigo Inc. reports a robust first quarter for FY25/2 with significant year-on-year growth, showcasing a 147.2% increase in revenue and a 221.1% surge in comprehensive income. The company’s strong performance is further highlighted by a sharp rise in both all-in operating profit and net income, evidencing their successful business strategy. Shareholders can anticipate a positive outlook as the forecast suggests continued growth across key financial metrics for the full year.

