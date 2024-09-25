Ichigo Hotel REIT Sees Growth in August 2024

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corp. (JP:3463) has released an update.

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corp. reports positive year-over-year growth for August 2024 with overall revenue up by 3.2%, RevPAR increasing by 3.1%, and occupancy rates rising by 3.5%. However, the Average Daily Rate (ADR) saw a slight decline of 0.4%. The fixed rent hotels segment outperformed significantly with revenue and RevPAR surging by 16.5% and 15.4%, respectively.

