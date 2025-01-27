ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Executes Share Buyback

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:ICGT) ) is now available.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has executed a buyback on 24 January 2025, repurchasing 15,000 of its own shares to hold as treasury shares, at an average price of 1347 pence per share. This transaction is part of a broader strategy authorized by shareholders to buy back up to 14.99% of its ordinary shares, subject to market conditions, with Numis Securities Limited appointed as the broker. The initiative is in line with the UKLA Listing Rules, with the intention to enhance shareholder value by holding the repurchased shares in treasury.

More about ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP

YTD Price Performance: 4.33%

Average Trading Volume: 79,867

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £868.1M

