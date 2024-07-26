ICF International to Present at Annual Growth Conference

Icf International (ICFI) has provided an announcement.

ICF International, Inc. will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference on August 14, 2024, with a live audio webcast available for interested parties. The company has released details about the event in a press release, emphasizing that the information provided should not be considered legally filed but is available for public viewing and will not be included in any formal financial filings unless expressly cited.

