iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

iCetana Ltd. has issued an addendum to their annual general meeting notice, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Perth. The addendum introduces additional resolutions and provides a replacement proxy form for shareholders wishing to change their votes. Despite these updates, the meeting’s date, time, and location remain unchanged.

For further insights into AU:ICE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.