iCetana Ltd. Director Updates Securities Interests

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

iCetana Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of its director, Matthew Macfarlane, with the expiration of his Class B options on December 20, 2024, leaving him with a substantial number of ordinary shares and ESIP options. This update is crucial for investors monitoring the company’s stock performance and the director’s financial involvement.

For further insights into AU:ICE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.