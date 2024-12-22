iCetana Ltd. Director Updates Securities Interests

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.
iCetana Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of its director, Matthew Macfarlane, with the expiration of his Class B options on December 20, 2024, leaving him with a substantial number of ordinary shares and ESIP options. This update is crucial for investors monitoring the company’s stock performance and the director’s financial involvement.
