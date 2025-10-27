Iceni Gold Reports Promising Exploration Results at 14 Mile Well Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Iceni Gold Ltd. ( (AU:ICL) ) has issued an update.

Iceni Gold Limited reported a productive quarter with significant exploration activities at its 14 Mile Well Gold Project, particularly in the Guyer Farm-In area with Gold Fields Limited. The exploration revealed promising results, including two distinct styles of gold mineralization and new trends, indicating a large and expanding gold system. The company plans to prioritize follow-up work on these findings. As of September 2025, Iceni Gold holds $2.57 million in cash reserves and no debt, positioning it well for continued exploration efforts.

Iceni Gold Limited is a Perth-based exploration company focused on gold exploration at its flagship 14 Mile Well Gold Project located in the Leonora-Laverton Greenstone Belt, Western Australia. The project spans approximately 850km² and is strategically positioned between major gold mining centers, adjacent to the Laverton Gold Operation.

Average Trading Volume: 328,995

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$22.35M

