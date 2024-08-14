Icelandic Salmon AS Announces Q2 Results Webcast

Icelandic Salmon AS (DE:I6X) has released an update.

Icelandic Salmon AS is set to unveil its Q2 2024 financial results in an English-language webcast on August 20, 2024, featuring a Q&A session with CEO Bjørn Hembre and CFO Jónas Heiðar Birgisson. Interested parties can also arrange one-on-one meetings post-presentation. The company emphasizes its control over the complete value chain for salmon farming, from egg to market delivery.

For further insights into DE:I6X stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.