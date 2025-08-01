IceCure Medical Successfully Closes Oversubscribed Rights Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Icecure Medical ( (ICCM) ) has issued an update.

On August 1, 2025, IceCure Medical announced the closing of its rights offering, which expired on July 28, 2025. The offering was approximately two times oversubscribed, resulting in the issuance of nearly 10 million ordinary shares and warrants, raising gross proceeds of approximately $10 million. The proceeds are intended for repaying a bridge loan and for general corporate purposes. This successful capital raise is expected to strengthen IceCure’s financial position and support its ongoing operations and market expansion efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (ICCM) stock is a Buy with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Icecure Medical stock, see the ICCM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ICCM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ICCM is a Neutral.

Icecure Medical’s overall stock score is driven primarily by financial challenges, including persistent losses and cash flow issues, despite low leverage. Technical analysis provides mixed signals, and valuation metrics suggest overvaluation due to negative earnings. Positive FDA interactions and regional sales growth are overshadowed by ongoing profitability and revenue challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on ICCM stock, click here.

More about Icecure Medical

IceCure Medical, listed on Nasdaq as ICCM, is a company specializing in the development and marketing of cryoablation therapy systems. These systems use liquid nitrogen to destroy tumors by freezing, offering a minimally invasive alternative to surgical tumor removal. The company focuses on treating breast, kidney, bone, and lung cancers, with its ProSense® system being marketed globally in regions including the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,007,941

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $70.07M

For detailed information about ICCM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue