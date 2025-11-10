IceCure Medical Promotes Shay Levav to COO Amid U.S. Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Icecure Medical ( (ICCM) ).

On November 5, 2025, IceCure Medical announced the promotion of Shay Levav to Chief Operating Officer as the company prepares for increased commercial activity following the FDA’s marketing clearance of its ProSense® system for low-risk breast cancer. Mr. Levav, who has been with the company since 2020, will continue to oversee Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance, and Clinical Affairs. This strategic move is expected to enhance IceCure’s operational effectiveness and strengthen its market presence in the U.S., as the company anticipates growing demand for its innovative cryoablation technology.

Spark’s Take on ICCM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ICCM is a Underperform.

Icecure Medical’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and substantial losses. Technical indicators also show weak momentum, further contributing to a low score. While there is potential regulatory progress with ProSense, financial difficulties and poor valuation metrics weigh heavily on the stock’s outlook.

More about Icecure Medical

IceCure Medical, listed on Nasdaq as ICCM, specializes in developing and marketing advanced cryoablation therapy systems using liquid nitrogen to destroy tumors. The company’s primary focus areas include breast, kidney, bone, and lung cancer. Its flagship product, the ProSense® system, is a minimally invasive alternative to surgical tumor removal and is marketed globally, including in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,668,136

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $47.34M

