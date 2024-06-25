Ice Fish Farm AS Rebrands to Kaldvik AS

Ice Fish Farm AS (DE:4YYA) has released an update.

Ice Fish Farm AS has officially changed its name to Kaldvik AS, with corresponding ticker updates from IFISH to KLDVK on Euronext Growth Oslo and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland. The change is registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and is expected to be reflected on the respective stock exchanges shortly. Kaldvik AS, which owns Fiskeldi Austfjarða ehf., operates as a fully integrated leading farming company in Iceland.

