ICBC Welcomes New Non-executive Director

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) has released an update.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has officially announced the approval of Ms. Zhong Mantao’s appointment as a Non-executive Director after receiving the green light from the National Financial Regulatory Administration. The Bank extends a warm welcome to Ms. Zhong and emphasizes that no further details need to be disclosed to shareholders and creditors beyond what is provided in the Annual General Meeting circular for 2023.

