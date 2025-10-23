ICBC to Announce 2025 Q3 Results via Teleconference

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ( (HK:1398) ) is now available.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited has announced it will disclose its 2025 third quarterly results on October 30, 2025, through a teleconference. This event aims to provide investors with a comprehensive understanding of the bank’s financial performance and operating conditions, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1398) stock is a Buy with a HK$7.95 price target.

More about Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the banking industry, providing a range of financial services and products, with a focus on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 210,636,115

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2765.6B

