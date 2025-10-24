ICBC Completes RMB10 Billion Bond Issuance to Boost Financial Resilience

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ( (HK:1398) ) has provided an update.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has successfully completed the issuance of its 2025 Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity Eligible Non-Capital Bonds, raising RMB10 billion. This strategic move aims to enhance the bank’s financial resilience and align with regulatory requirements, potentially strengthening its market position and reassuring stakeholders of its robust risk management strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1398) stock is a Buy with a HK$7.95 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock, see the HK:1398 Stock Forecast page.

More about Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited is a major financial institution in China, operating as a joint stock limited company. It provides a range of banking services and products, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 211,533,524

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2799.2B

See more data about 1398 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue