Icarus Capital Expands Operations, Re-elects Directors

Icarus Capital Corp. successfully held its annual general and special meeting, where shareholders re-elected five directors and re-appointed D+H Group LLP as auditor. A key development includes the shareholder-approved acquisition of Yuichi Inc., which brings Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club Surrey under Icarus’s expanding entertainment operations. The company continues to grow its presence in the comedic sector with comedy clubs and events in Alberta and British Columbia, alongside its Yuk Yuk’s Media brand.

