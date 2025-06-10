Ibotta, Inc. Expands Share Repurchase Program Again

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Ibotta, Inc. Class A ( (IBTA) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 9, 2025, Ibotta, Inc. announced an increase in its share repurchase program, authorizing an additional $100 million for the purchase of its Class A common stock. This move, which follows previous increases in March 2025 and August 2024, reflects the company’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value. The share repurchase program has no expiration date and allows for flexibility in repurchasing shares based on market conditions and other factors. This decision underscores Ibotta’s confidence in its market positioning and its commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (IBTA) stock is a Buy with a $114.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ibotta, Inc. Class A stock, see the IBTA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IBTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IBTA is a Neutral.

Ibotta, Inc.’s financial health is strong, with robust growth and profitability metrics, though operational efficiency needs improvement. The stock’s technical analysis suggests caution with bearish trends, and valuation is reasonable. However, the earnings call highlighted near-term challenges, particularly with revenue and EBITDA shortfalls, impacting the overall score.

More about Ibotta, Inc. Class A

Ibotta, Inc. is a leading performance marketing platform that enables brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through its Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The company is headquartered in Denver and is recognized for its significant impact on the tech industry, having facilitated over $2.4 billion in consumer earnings since 2012.

Average Trading Volume: 449,545

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.4B

