IBJ, Inc. Shows Resilience Amid Sales Dip

IBJ, Inc. (JP:6071) has released an update.

IBJ, Inc. reported a slight decline in net sales for the first nine months of 2024, with figures reaching ¥13,091 million, a 3.4% decrease from the previous year. Despite this, the company saw a 14.3% increase in operating profit, indicating improved operational efficiency. Looking forward, IBJ anticipates a modest growth in net sales and operating profit for the full fiscal year.

