IBJ Corporation Sees Significant Growth in Paying Members for July 2025

An update from IBJ ( (JP:6071) ) is now available.

IBJ Corporation reported a significant increase in paying members for July 2025, with a rise of 30,600 members from the previous month. This growth was attributed to new enrollments and the activation of billing for dormant members. The company anticipates that dormant members will continue to comprise about 10% of its total paying members, impacting its revenue structure.

IBJ Corporation operates in the marriage agency industry, focusing on connecting individuals seeking marriage partners. The company provides matchmaking services and has a significant presence in the market.

YTD Price Performance: 42.42%

Average Trading Volume: 266,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen35.36B

