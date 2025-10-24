IBI Group Holdings Limited Sells 80% Stake in Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IBI Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1547) ) has issued an announcement.

IBI Group Holdings Limited has announced a discloseable transaction involving the sale of an 80% stake in a subsidiary, referred to as the Target Company, to Mr. Jian Song Gan for HK$1,500,000. This transaction, which does not constitute a connected transaction under the Listing Rules, will result in the Target Company being wholly owned by the purchaser and its financial results no longer being consolidated into IBI Group’s financial statements.

Average Trading Volume: 52,833

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$196.8M

