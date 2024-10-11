Iberdrola’s Renewable Energy Output Grows Amid Declines

Iberdrola (ES:IBE) has released an update.

Iberdrola’s latest energy production report reveals significant growth in renewable energy output, with an increase of 13.2% in the July-September quarter and 7.4% year-to-date in 2024 compared to 2023. However, there has been a downturn in overall net production, with a decrease of 25.5% in the quarter and 19.6% for the year. The report highlights substantial gains in hydroelectric and solar production, but a notable decline in combined cycle gas output.

For further insights into ES:IBE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.