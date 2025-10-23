IAR Systems Announces Extraordinary General Meeting to Restructure Board Post-Delisting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

IAR Systems Group AB ( ($SE:IAR.B) ) just unveiled an update.

IAR Systems Group AB has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for November 14, 2025, to discuss significant changes in its Board of Directors and corporate governance following its delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm. The meeting will address the election and removal of board members, with The Qt Company Ltd proposing new appointments, and will discuss the cessation of existing remuneration guidelines for senior executives.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:IAR.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK189.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IAR Systems Group AB stock, see the SE:IAR.B Stock Forecast page.

More about IAR Systems Group AB

IAR Systems Group AB is a company operating in the technology industry, primarily offering software solutions for embedded systems development. The company focuses on providing tools and services that enhance the efficiency and reliability of embedded systems in various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 27,964

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK2.28B

Find detailed analytics on IAR.B stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue