iAnthus Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. has successfully held its Annual General and Special Meeting, with all proposed resolutions passed by its shareholders. Key outcomes include the election of five directors and the reappointment of the company’s auditors, in addition to approval of the revised Omnibus Incentive Plan. The company continues to manage licensed cannabis operations across the U.S. and emphasizes its commitment to growth and shareholder value.

