Ian Macpherson to Depart Vault Minerals Board Amidst Strategic Renewal

Ian Macpherson will step down from Vault Minerals Limited’s Board at the upcoming AGM, with Kelvin Flynn taking over as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. This change is part of Vault’s ongoing board renewal process following its merger with Silver Lake, as the company seeks to balance continuity with the need for new skills and stability during a leadership transition.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VAU) stock is a Buy with a A$0.93 price target.

Vault Minerals Limited

Vault Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development. The company has transitioned from a small-cap explorer to a producer, particularly following its merger with Silver Lake.

Average Trading Volume: 51,310,485

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.68B

