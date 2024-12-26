IAMGOLD Finalizes Sale of Guinea Exploration Assets

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

The latest update is out from IAMGOLD ( (TSE:IMG) ).

IAMGOLD Corporation has completed the sale of its Karita Gold Project and related exploration assets in Guinea to Managem as part of a broader strategy to divest its interests in West African exploration and development projects. This transaction, part of an approximately $282 million deal, follows the completion of asset sales in Senegal, with the remaining sale related to Mali’s Diakha-Siribaya Gold Project still pending.

More about IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer and developer, operating mines in North America and West Africa. The company has initiated production at the Côté Gold Mine in Canada, expected to be one of the largest gold mines in the country. It also maintains a portfolio of exploration projects in promising mining districts and is committed to high Environmental, Social, and Governance standards.

YTD Price Performance: 103.56%

Average Trading Volume: 8,042,671

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.96B

For a thorough assessment of IMG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.