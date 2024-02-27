IAMGOLD Corp Secures Total Ownership of EURO

IAMGOLD Corp (TSE:IMG) has released an update.

IAMGOLD Corporation has successfully completed the acquisition of EURO Ressources S.A., obtaining the remaining 10% of outstanding shares for €21.87 million. With this move, IAMGOLD now fully owns EURO, having previously held a 90% stake through its subsidiary IAMGOLD France. Consequently, EURO’s shares have been removed from the Euronext Paris exchange and the company is in the process of ceasing to be a reporting issuer in Canada.

