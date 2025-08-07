IAG Updates on Share Capital and Voting Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from International Consolidated Airlines ( (GB:IAG) ).

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) announced that as of August 6, 2025, it holds 329,275,627 treasury shares, with a nominal value of €0.10 each. The company’s issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, consists of 4,642,200,383 shares, each carrying one vote in general meetings. This update on share capital and voting rights is significant for shareholders, as it affects how they calculate their interests for reporting to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IAG) stock is a Sell with a £350.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on International Consolidated Airlines stock, see the GB:IAG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IAG is a Outperform.

International Consolidated Airlines Group is demonstrating strong financial recovery and operational efficiency, supported by positive technical indicators and attractive valuation metrics. The company’s strategic initiatives, including share buybacks and fleet expansion, enhance its growth prospects. However, high leverage and market-specific challenges remain areas to monitor.

More about International Consolidated Airlines

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) operates in the airline industry, providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. It is a major player in the aviation sector, focusing on international and domestic flights across various regions.

Average Trading Volume: 24,587,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £17.71B

