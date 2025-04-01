IAC/InteractiveCorp. Completes Spin-Off of Angi Inc.

An update from IAC/InteractiveCorp. ( (IAC) ) is now available.

On March 31, 2025, IAC Inc. completed the spin-off of Angi Inc., making Angi an independent public company. This strategic move allows Angi to focus on its growth objectives with a simplified equity structure, while IAC shifts its focus to other growth opportunities. Joey Levin transitioned from IAC CEO to Executive Chairman of Angi, working alongside Angi’s CEO Jeff Kip to drive the company’s strategic goals. The spin-off is expected to enhance Angi’s ability to pursue mergers, acquisitions, and talent acquisition, while IAC continues to develop its existing businesses and explore new opportunities.

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ: IAC) is a company that builds and invests in businesses, guided by curiosity and a desire to innovate or acquire new products and brands. Over its 30-year history, IAC has created 10 independent, publicly traded companies and is known for financially disciplined opportunism.

YTD Price Performance: 7.82%

Average Trading Volume: 1,003,943

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.86B

