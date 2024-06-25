iA Financial Group’s Successful $350M Capital Notes Offering

iA Financial Corporation Inc (TSE:IAG) has released an update.

iA Financial Corporation Inc. has successfully completed its offering of $350 million in 6.921% Limited Recourse Capital Notes due in 2084, accompanied by the issuance of Class A Preferred Shares, Series B, held by a trust. The notes and shares have achieved stable ratings from Morningstar DBRS and S&P Global Ratings, indicating investor confidence. The offering was facilitated by leading financial institutions and falls under the Company’s current shelf prospectus.

For further insights into TSE:IAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.