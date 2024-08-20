i3 Energy Receives Firm Acquisition Offer

i3 Energy Plc (GB:I3E) has released an update.

i3 Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, has confirmed receiving a firm acquisition offer from Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. for all its issued and to-be-issued share capital. The announcement clarifies the sequence of regulatory news releases due to the company’s dual listing in the UK and Canada. Interested parties can find further details of Gran Tierra’s offer on i3 Energy’s website.

