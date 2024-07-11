i3 Energy Adjusts Ex-Dividend Date Amid Settlement Changes

i3 Energy Plc (GB:I3E) has released an update.

i3 Energy plc has announced an amendment to the ex-dividend date for its 2nd Quarter 2024 dividend for shares traded on the TSX, now set for 12 July 2024 due to the Canadian securities industries transitioning to a T+1 settlement system. The adjustment reflects a change from the previous T+2 system, with the AIM traded shares ex-dividend date remaining on 11 July 2024 as initially stated. i3 Energy plc is focused on low-cost, diversified production in Canada and the North Sea, emphasizing strong ESG practices.

