i-mobile Emphasizes Human Capital for Growth

i-mobile Co., Ltd. (JP:6535) has released an update.

i-mobile Co., Ltd. has disclosed its human capital data to enhance its human capital management initiatives, aiming to boost organizational growth by investing in employee development and well-being. By creating a supportive workplace environment and promoting diverse work styles, the company seeks to strengthen its organizational capabilities and increase corporate value.

