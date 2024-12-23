i-mobile Co., Ltd. Unveils Sustainability Report 2024

i-mobile Co., Ltd. (JP:6535) has released an update.

i-mobile Co., Ltd. has released its Sustainability Report 2024, highlighting its commitment to regional revitalization and sustainable business practices. The report outlines the company’s transparency initiatives aimed at enhancing stakeholder trust and boosting corporate value. i-mobile is focused on two main business areas: consumer services and internet advertising.

