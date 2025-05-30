i-80 Gold Corp Completes Significant Private Placement

Confident Investing Starts Here:

i-80 Gold Corp ( (TSE:IAU) ) has shared an announcement.

On May 26, 2025, i-80 Gold Corp. completed a non-brokered private placement of 22,240,000 units at US$0.50 per unit, raising US$11,120,000. This, along with a concurrent public offering, generated US$184,000,000 intended for growth expenditures in Nevada. The private placement involved directors and officers, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction and growth potential.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:IAU) stock is a Buy with a C$1.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on i-80 Gold Corp stock, see the TSE:IAU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:IAU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:IAU is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is impacted primarily by weak financial performance and bearish technical analysis. The negative valuation metrics due to losses further contribute to the low score. The earnings call provides some optimism with strategic plans, but financial constraints remain a challenge.

More about i-80 Gold Corp

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mining company aiming to become a mid-tier gold producer. It holds the fourth largest gold mineral resource in Nevada and is advancing high-grade exploration projects and an operating project towards feasibility. The company employs a hub-and-spoke mining and processing strategy to enhance efficiency and growth, leveraging its fully permitted central processing facility.

Average Trading Volume: 701,404

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$575.3M

