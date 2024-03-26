HYTN Innovations Secures Capital Through Private Placement

HYTN Innovations Inc (TSE:HYTN) has released an update.

HYTN Innovations Inc. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $748,550.25 by issuing nearly 10 million units at $0.075 each, which include a share and a purchase warrant. The funds are earmarked for general working capital, with a significant participation from insider Aman Parmar. All securities from this offering are subject to a statutory hold period, expiring four months and one day after the closing date.

