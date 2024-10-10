HydroGraph Earns Top Innovation Award in Kansas

Hydrograph Clean Power (TSE:HG) has released an update.

HydroGraph Clean Power, a leader in graphene technology, has been honored with the Business Innovation Award at the 2024 To The Stars: Kansas Business Awards. This award underlines the company’s commitment to setting new standards in technology and sustainability within the industry. HydroGraph’s recent patent applications and innovation in material science further cement their position at the forefront of the graphene market.

