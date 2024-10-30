HydrogenOne Capital Growth to Present Q3 Portfolio Update

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc (GB:HGEN) has released an update.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Plc, the pioneering London-listed fund focusing on clean hydrogen investments, is set to release its Q3 2024 NAV and Portfolio Update on November 6, 2024. A live presentation detailing the update will be held by the company’s investment advisors, open to both current and prospective shareholders. This offers an insightful opportunity for investors keen on the growing field of environmental impact investing.

